Bill on bond reform to be introduced after pregnant Pasadena mom and unborn baby killed

A bill named after Caitlynne Guajardo will be filed Monday on bail reform. Caitlynne was four months pregnant when she was killed, allegedly by her husband Alex Guajardo, who was out on bond for assaulting her.
"Caitlynne's Law" would "ensure a person be personally magistrated or that the setting of bail through a bail schedule take into consideration the criminal history and prior failures to appear of an individual accused of a crime.
The Professional Bondsmen of Texas have called for the bill to state that if a defendant is out on a PR bond, or personal recognizance bond, and commits a new crime and/or fails to appear, the person would not be eligible for a new PR bond.
PR bonds are granted by a judge on the condition that no bond money needs to be paid, but the defendant must show up for all court hearings.
Caitlynne was murdered in August of 2019.
Her mother, Melanie Infinger, said at the time that her daughter called the police to report Alex after she claimed he punched her, resulting in his arrest.
But days later, he was released from custody on a PR bond.
Just days after that, authorities say Alex stabbed Caitlynne 20 times, killing her and their unborn baby.
After the murder, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said he was outraged, along with Caitlynne's family, over the fact that Alex was let out of custody. That is why Caitlynne's bill is pushing for more changes to how the courts issue bonds.
"These bail decisions are at least in part responsible for the death of Caitlynne Guajardo," said Bruegger in 2019. "This reform seems to have neglected the rights of crime victims and the overall safety of the public."
"The ball was dropped. He should have never, ever got out of jail," said Infinger.
Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt will be at a briefing about the bill at 10 a.m., along with several representatives from Crime Stoppers.
Alex Guajardo is currently in jail on capital murder charges.
