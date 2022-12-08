Cactus Jack Foundation to debut HBCU Classic, a multiday event at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cactus Jack Foundation announced it will be debuting a Historically Black Colleges and Universities Classic at Minute Maid Park in February.

The foundation owned by rapper Travis Scott aims to raise money to provide educational opportunities and scholarships for the youth.

The inaugural, nine-game tournament will be held from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb 19, 2023.

Baseball is not the only activity listed on the schedule. The foundation will also be hosting a college fair on Saturday, Feb. 18, and a gospel breakfast on Sunday, Feb 19.

Each day of the event, they foundation will be giving away 2,500 Travis Scott bobbleheads to fans.

The following schools are set to be in attendance:

Prairie View A &M

Texas Southern University

Grambling State University

Jackson State University

Mississippi Valley State University

Southern University

