No. 1 University of Houston Cougars lead the way in Coaches vs. Racism HBCU classic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prairie View A &M University basketball coach Byron Smith joined other coaches including the University of Houston Cougar basketball coach Kelvin Sampson on Wednesday as they look forward to Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Classic next week.

The video above is ABC13 Houston's 24/7 livestream.

The idea behind the event is simple. The coaches are looking use the national platform of high-profile basketball teams like number one basketball team, UH Cougars, to promote an end to racism in our country.

"All of us are God's people," coach Smith summed up in one sentence.

Coach Smith reminded everyone that he grew up in the Houston's Third Ward, the same area where George Floyd was raised. He takes great pride in his roots there and reminds everyone.

"We're not only living for ourselves, we're living for the next generation," coach Smith said.

Coach Sampson echoes those sentiments.

On Wednesday, coach Sampson told ABC13 that he recognizes the need for more conversations, even if it's uncomfortable for some.

"We need to keep pushing it (the conversation) to the forefront so people will keep talking about it," coach Sampson said.

"We're (going to) be better than the generation that preceded us. But we want the generation that comes after us to be better than we are," coach Sampson said.

HBCU programs including PVAMU, North Carolina A &T, and Jackson State adds to the conversation and the legacy of the event.

Coach Smith said the Cougars will host North Carolina A &T on Tuesday, Dec. 13. PVAMU will host Montana at Delmar Field House on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m., followed by Texas Tech playing against Jackson State.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Phi Slama Jama rebooted? UH Cougars men's basketball team tops AP Top 25 and coaches' polls