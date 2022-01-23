break-in

'Get a job, buy your own liquor': Employees at W. Houston bar frustrated after 2nd break-in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There have now been two break-ins in the past two months at a bar in the Timbergrove area, according to managers.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows a man breaking into the front door of Cactus Cove Bar and Grill with a crow bar Saturday at about 7:05 a.m.


Video shows the man was prepared too. He brought a cooler with him and headed straight for the bar.

A manager said he took more than a dozen bottles of liquor, worth thousands of dollars.

Surveillance video shows a second man helping him load the cooler into an older model maroon Toyota Tundra before driving off.

Steddy Bradford, a bartender, said he's frustrated by this crime.


"Get a job, just get a job. Buy your own liquor. It's OK, or come here and drink. If you're thirsty, we are going to help you out," said Bradford. "You don't have to come steal anything. You don't have to come in here and rob. Don't do it, OK?"

Managers told ABC13 they were also broken into in December in which several bottles of liquor were taken then as well. Those thieves also used a crow bar to break in the front door, but managers said the vehicle involved then was not the same one from Saturday's incident.

