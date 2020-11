Tips for preparing a smaller and cheaper pandemic-style Thanksgiving dinner

EMBED >More News Videos The agency recommends that Americans celebrate the holiday at home with the people they live with.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with the Centers for Disease Control's call for people to avoid large family gatherings, there will probably be a lot of people making a traditional dinner for the first time.If this is you, don't worry!You don't have to spend a lot of cash, and you can even find a helping hand if you need it.First, let's talk turkey. Instead of getting a huge bird, you can scale down to a turkey breast if you're feeding less people.You can pick up a turkey breast for less than $12.A jar of gravy is under $2, green beans are less than $1 per pound and a bag of potatoes is about $3.Don't forget dessert! You can get a whole apple pie, already cooked, for about $4.If you need help cooking your turkey, that won't cost you a dime.Butterball once again is opening up the Turkey Talk Line for anyone who has an issue and can't reach mom or grandma."The talk line has been open since the beginning of November, and we are hearing from a lot of first time cooks of all ages, young people all the way to middle aged, that just have always had somewhere to go, and now they are going alone for the first time," said Beth Somers from Butterball.To access the hotline, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), text 844-877-3456 or visit Buterball.com. Don't forget, if you have a turkey in your freezer, now is the time to move it into the fridge since it takes a few days to thaw.The same goes for a Turducken. It needs a couple of days in the fridge to thaw out.