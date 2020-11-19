Coronavirus

CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its guidance Thursday to recommend that Americans do not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

CDC guidance already said celebrating with your household or virtually but this goes a step further to actively recommend against travel.

Dr. Fauci warns Thanksgiving gatherings pose high risk for COVID-19

"Right now especially as we're seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time," CDC COVID-19 incident manager Dr. Henry Walke says.

Earlier this month, the CDC predicted the U.S. would hit at least 250,000 deaths by Thanksgiving weekend.

The country hit that grim marker on Wednesday. Now the latest weekly forecast is out: Between 276,000 and 298,000 deaths by Dec. 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusthanksgivingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's how Lucira Health's COVID-19 at-home test kit works
US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
Oxford vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic
Dr. Umair Shah has warning for Houstonians before leaving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash led to multiple armed people opening fire, HPD says
Man shot to death while trying to stop car break-in, HPD says
13 Investigates: How nearly 350 murders impacts solving crimes
Suspects wanted after 99-cent store robbery was caught on camera
Dr. Umair Shah has warning for Houstonians before leaving
ABC13 to host town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases
Warmer weather returns ahead of our next cold front
Show More
Houston-area events canceled until 2021 over COVID-19
Man's 2 dogs shot after they got out in Cypress
What Matthew McConaughey said about a run for Texas governor
Abbott to give update on COVID-19 antibody therapy distribution
Here's how Lucira Health's COVID-19 at-home test kit works
More TOP STORIES News