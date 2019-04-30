Old Town Spring shopping: From cigars to crowns

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- With 150 unique local shops, Old Town Spring is a treasure trove of locally made items.Lane Williams Gallery has been here since 1983, which makes it the oldest - or most mature - business around.Everything sold is handmade by somebody in the family."In order to stay alive in a small area like this, it has to be unique," explained owner Richard Speer. "Make most of what you do. And that's what we pride ourselves on here. No two things are ever the same. If you find something you like, buy it now, because I can't make 10 of them."Speaking of handmade, just one street over, you'll find Black House Cigars.Each cigar is hand-rolled.The process takes about six hours a piece."I smoked a lot and I used to give away a lot," laughed owner Bradley Morrow. "So, my wife told me that we would save ourselves about $2000 a month if I smoked what I rolled and then I sold what I rolled."But, if you're really looking for a unique experience, you can't miss The Spotted Pony Emporium.It started out as a pirate store and just kept growing."I love the renaissance festival and I've picked up a few things. It's just blossomed over the years," said owner Shirley Clayton. "If I could get more room, I'd get more stuff."