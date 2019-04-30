HTX

Old Town Spring shopping: From cigars to crowns

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- With 150 unique local shops, Old Town Spring is a treasure trove of locally made items.

Lane Williams Gallery has been here since 1983, which makes it the oldest - or most mature - business around.

Everything sold is handmade by somebody in the family.

RELATED: ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers shows us one of her favorite places in Spring

"In order to stay alive in a small area like this, it has to be unique," explained owner Richard Speer. "Make most of what you do. And that's what we pride ourselves on here. No two things are ever the same. If you find something you like, buy it now, because I can't make 10 of them."

Speaking of handmade, just one street over, you'll find Black House Cigars.

Each cigar is hand-rolled.

The process takes about six hours a piece.

"I smoked a lot and I used to give away a lot," laughed owner Bradley Morrow. "So, my wife told me that we would save ourselves about $2000 a month if I smoked what I rolled and then I sold what I rolled."

But, if you're really looking for a unique experience, you can't miss The Spotted Pony Emporium.

It started out as a pirate store and just kept growing.

"I love the renaissance festival and I've picked up a few things. It's just blossomed over the years," said owner Shirley Clayton. "If I could get more room, I'd get more stuff."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessspringhtx springhtxshopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News