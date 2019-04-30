htx spring

ABC13 Meteorologist Rachel Briers shows us one of her favorite places in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- This week we are highlighting Spring on HTX+, and one of my favorite places to visit is Antiques at the Barn.

There are so many wonderful treasures here. You'll find antiques, home décor, and unique items.

There are also live longhorns that are really cool to see!

Antiques at the Barn is located at 5602 Spring Stuebner Road and is open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Make sure you come on by!

