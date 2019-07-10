facebook

Facebook's new cryptocurrency, Libra, 'raises concerns' for Federal Reserve Chairman

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says that Facebook's new digital currency, Libra, "raises many serious concerns" and will be closely monitored by U.S. and overseas regulators.

RELATED: What you need to know about Facebook's new cryptocurrency

Powell says that Libra could be used for money laundering and terrorist financing, and could also threaten financial stability given that Facebook's huge user base may result in Libra's wide adoption.

Powell made the statements Wednesday at a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

"The process of addressing these concerns should be a patient and careful one," Powell says in response to questions from Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell also says the Fed is coordinating with other regulators, such as the Treasury Department, and other central banks overseas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebooklibrafederal reserveu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergcryptocurrency
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
Police ask would-be criminals to hold off until after heat wave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News