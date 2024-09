How to stop Facebook chirping sound as Meta works to fix bug

If you've noticed a chirping sound coming from your cellphone while scrolling on Facebook, you're not alone.

Facebook's parent company, Meta, says the sound is part of a technical error.

If you want it to stop the chirping sound, go into the Facebook app under settings. Go to "media," then "sounds" and toggle the switch to turn it off in the "in app" sounds option.

If that's too complicated, Facebook says it's working to fix the issue.