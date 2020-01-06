community impact newspaper

Charming Charlie to open at Baybrook Mall

After closing all locations, Charming Charlie is making a comeback by opening select locations throughout the country.

The business is planning to open a Baybrook Mall location in March 2020.

Charming Charlie sells women's clothing and accessories in a store with color-coordinated sections.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper

RELATED: Houston-based chain that filed for bankruptcy to reopen stores

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfriendswoodnew businesswomen's clothingbusinessclothingcommunity impact newspaperretail
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Spring ISD raises pay for some substitute teachers
Houston Runoff Voter Guide: Mayoral candidate information
A newspaper created just for you!
Humble's Lamp Monkey turns the unused into home furnishings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm 1st vaping associated death in Galveston Co.
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
Islamic religious leader arrested in Fort Bend County
Dallas Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as head coach: reports
Jeep crashes into grocery store during police chase
Proposal video shows couple days before fiancée's murder
Harvey Weinstein in court ahead of sex assault trial in NYC
Show More
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
7 juveniles lead police on NE Houston chase, 3 still on the run
Missing 78-year-old woman was last seen 3 days ago
Partly cloudy today ahead of our next cold front
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
More TOP STORIES News