Charming Charlie to open at Baybrook Mall

After closing all locations, Charming Charlie is making a comeback by opening select locations throughout the country.
The business is planning to open a Baybrook Mall location in March 2020.
Charming Charlie sells women's clothing and accessories in a store with color-coordinated sections.
