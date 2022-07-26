'Good Morning America' comes to Houston to find the best burger

Who has the best burger in Houston? ABC13's Chauncy Glover joined Good Morning America to find out as part of this tasty challenge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who holds the title for the best burger in Houston?

"Good Morning America" had to find out, so the show's Janai Norman stopped by Saint Arnold Brewing Company for the competition that saw rapper and Trill Burgers owner Bun B face off against Diane and Willet Feng of Burger Chan.

It was a tough matchup for the judges: ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover, former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph and Olympian turned Chef Dawn Burrell.

We know it was hard work eating burgers for breakfast, but in the end, Bun B's Trill Burger took the crown.

But the assignment doesn't stop there. The contest was part of GMA's hunt to find the best burger in the country in what has been dubbed the United States of Burgers.

The next step for Bun B's burgers will be to head to New York, where he'll compete for the ultimate prize of best burger in America and the Golden Burger trophy.

By no means does Burger Chan take this as a loss, though.

"We won the opportunity to invite our staff, family, and friends to witness a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We won the chance to showcase burger-chan on a national level. And y'all have won us over with your support and love for what we do. That's what I call a win-win," the business said on Twitter.

To watch the burger battle, hit play on the video above.