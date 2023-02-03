WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
rescue

Jogger jumps into Buffalo Bayou to escape would-be robber, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

Charly Edsitty Image
ByCharly Edsitty KTRK logo
Friday, February 3, 2023 2:05PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jogger jumped into Buffalo Bayou downtown to escape a would-be robber, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of a woman in the water in the 700 block of San Jacinto and Rusk at about 7:20 a.m.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they found a woman who had jumped into the bayou to escape a man trying to rob her as she jogged along the waterfront.

A deputy jumped in to help the woman out of the water.

An ambulance took her to the hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

The robber got away. Officials did not have description of that person.

ABC13 has a crew looking into this developing story. Check back for updates on Eyewitness News at 11.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW