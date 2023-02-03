Jogger jumps into Buffalo Bayou to escape would-be robber, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jogger jumped into Buffalo Bayou downtown to escape a would-be robber, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of a woman in the water in the 700 block of San Jacinto and Rusk at about 7:20 a.m.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they found a woman who had jumped into the bayou to escape a man trying to rob her as she jogged along the waterfront.

A deputy jumped in to help the woman out of the water.

An ambulance took her to the hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

The robber got away. Officials did not have description of that person.

