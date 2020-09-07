Houston CultureMap

Unique new park and hiking trail breaks ground in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new park and hike and bike trail along Buffalo Bayou is being heralded as one of the most unique in Houston. Construction has begun on the new green space and 0.4-mile hike and bike trail along Buffalo Bayou from Fannin Street to McKee Street.

This segment, when complete, will tie directly into the proposed Austin Street Bikeway and provide important connections to Buffalo Bayou Park and to trails east of downtown, according to a press release.

Helmed by Houston Parks Board and Buffalo Bayou Partnership, the project is in cooperation with the Downtown Redevelopment Authority, the City of Houston, and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department. The green space project will cost approximately $8 million.

Logistically, the trail will begin at Allen's Landing Park and continue east under the Fannin Street Bridge, transverse up the slope along Commerce Street before passing under the San Jacinto Bridge to the Wilson Building on Commerce Street. It will continue through the second basement level of the Wilson Building and under the Harris County Sheriff's Inmate Processing Center.

