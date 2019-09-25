Discovery Green named one of America's great public spaces

The list is created each year by the American Planning Association to highlight locations across the U.S. where careful planning has improved the quality of communities.
More than 10 years ago, Discovery Green was a parking lot, but since opening, it has welcomed millions of visitors.
"It's just a confirmation that Houstonians worked together to create this amazing place for everyone," said Stephanie Carroll with Discovery Green Conservancy.
The park is currently undergoing renovations. Visitors will soon see new signage, improved lighting, and more than 20 new trees on the northwest corner of the 12-acre park.
Discovery Green's playground is also getting a makeover with the addition of seating for parents and two playground sections: one for 2- to 5-year-olds and another for 5- to 12-year-olds.
The renovations are scheduled for completion in spring of 2020.
If you'd like to celebrate Discovery Green's designation as a great public space in America, you can attend a big party at the park next month. For a full list of events, visit Discovery Green's online events calendar.
