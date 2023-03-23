Friendswood man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of his half-brother during fight, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friendswood man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his half-brother.

Friendswood police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 16700 block of Hibiscus Lane just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, officers found an unconscious man laying in the driveway with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest.

The man was transported to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m., according to police. Investigators identified the victim as 27-year-old Nicholas Myers.

Officers detained the man's half-brother, 22-year-old Austin Whittenburg, at the scene and he was subsequently charged with murder.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal disturbance escalated into a physical fight between the two brothers, police said.

Whittenburg remains in the Harris County jail and his bond amount has yet to be set, police said. He's scheduled to appear in court on Friday.