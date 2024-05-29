29-year-old man accused of killing his sister, opening fire at officers in Kingwood

Police have not released a potential motive for the violence over the weekend in a quiet Kingwood neighborhood, but ABC13 has more on the suspect's criminal history.

Police have not released a potential motive for the violence over the weekend in a quiet Kingwood neighborhood, but ABC13 has more on the suspect's criminal history.

Police have not released a potential motive for the violence over the weekend in a quiet Kingwood neighborhood, but ABC13 has more on the suspect's criminal history.

Police have not released a potential motive for the violence over the weekend in a quiet Kingwood neighborhood, but ABC13 has more on the suspect's criminal history.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after allegedly killing his sister and opening fire on officers over the weekend.

The video above is from a previous report.

The Houston Police Department says 29-year-old Byron Keith Hall is accused in the death of his 25-year-old sister, Taylor Ben.

On Sunday, at about 2:35 p.m., HPD officers responded to an assault call at a Kingwood home along Babbling Creek Drive.

When officers arrived, police said Hall began shooting at them. As officers took cover behind their patrol cars, Hall allegedly kept firing from the driveway using an assault-style rifle.

No officers were injured, and they did not return fire, HPD officials said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman and firing at police in Kingwood, HPD says

Hall eventually surrendered with his hands in the air after officers gave him verbal commands, police said, arresting him without further incident.

"It appeared that (Hall) was waiting outside in an ambush-style, waiting for the officers to arrive to shoot at them," HPD Asst. Chief Jessica Anderson said. "The officer's vehicle sustained approximately seven shots. The officers reported it was of multiple calibers. We found pistols and short-barreled rifles on the scene."

Preliminary information suggests the suspect suffered a possible mental crisis, based on his statements to officers.

Inside the home, officers reportedly found Ben's body with gunshot wounds, along with a 4-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl who were not hurt. The two were placed with family members, according to HPD.

Officers determined Hall had gotten into a physical fight with his sister before he fatally shot her.

Hall was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Court records reveal Hall got deferred adjudication for assaulting a public servant in 2017 and was charged with indecent exposure last year.

He now faces murder, aggravated assault against a public servant, and aggravated assault of a family member charges. His combined bond was set at $1 million.