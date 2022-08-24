Gunman on the run after shooting man at apartment complex on Broadway Street, HPD says

Police said they hope the man survives to tell officers what exactly happened early Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doctors are trying to save the life of a man who was shot at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Broadway Street near Rockhill Street.

Police said the victim, who is in his 40s, tried knocking on several doors of apartments. The man finally found a woman who helped him and called 911.

Officers said they don't yet have a description of the shooter.

The man remains in critical condition.

"We're hoping someone will call in. We're hoping he'll survive to tell us exactly what occurred," Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said.