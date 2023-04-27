A man was shot twice in front of a Wingstop in the Briarforest area, before running into the restaurant and calling help from his home nearby.

Shooting victim will be OK after he's wounded in front of Wingstop in W. Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man shot in the leg and pelvis area is expected to recover after he ran into a Wingstop and out the back of the restaurant, police said Wednesday night.

The victim then ran to the nearby apartment complex where he lives to call for help.

The Houston Police Department said its Westside Patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of South Kirkwood, near Southlake Drive, at about 8:30 p.m. for a shooting call.

As officers began responding, police received another call a few minutes later from behind that location about a shooting victim, who was later taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed some kind of altercation took place between the victim and another male, but what exactly took place is still unclear.

Investigators were told one story about the suspect standing in the parking lot and firing several times at the victim. Another story stated a drive-by shooting took place.

In either case, the victim, police said, was standing in front of the Wingstop location when he was hit. He then ran into the restaurant, out the back door, and into the apartment complex on Crescent Park Drive.

The shooter's description was still being determined. An investigation is ongoing.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted 685 assaults over the last 12 months in the area where Wednesday's shooting took place, which is home to about 28,000 people. That number has gone up each year from 2019 through 2022, when it peaked at 762 assaults.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.