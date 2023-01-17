Neighbor out on $5K bond after allegedly installing hidden camera in townhouse shower

Brian Burnette is out on bond after his neighbor found a hidden camera inside her townhouse shower and was unknowingly being recorded, records show.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is no longer allowed in his townhome in the Champions area after authorities say he was recording video of his neighbor in the shower.

Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing area. He was arrested last week and released on a $5,000 bond on Monday.

Burnette and the victim lived in townhomes that shared a wall on Strack Road near Champion Forest Drive.

Charging documents indicate that the victim started noticing holes in the ceiling of her bathroom in November and brought it up to a friend.

Her friend went into the attic and found the drywall between the two residents' homes had been torn down, according to records. The man also "found a small camera that appeared to be attached to a battery pack." The document goes on to say the camera lens was "wedged into a hole in the attic floor, directly over (the victim's) bathroom."

The victim's friend found that the camera had a memory card.

According to court records, he plugged the card into his phone and found videos of the victim nude in the shower. Reports also note that he found a video of the camera being installed, but the person doing it was not visible.

The victim told her landlord, who contacted deputies early in December.

Court records said authorities found 20 videos on the memory card of the woman in the shower, and she "does not appear to know the camera is there while taking showers."

Investigators also noted that they found a video that shows Burnette.

The victim moved out of the residence, and Burnette's bond conditions do not allow him to be within 200 feet of the home.

ABC13 reached out to Burnette for comment but did not get a response.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.