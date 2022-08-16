Drive-by shooting leaves juvenile dead in northeast Houston neighborhood, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was killed Monday night after police say someone drove by and opened fire in a northeast Houston neighborhood.
The video above is ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
Houston police said their Northeast Division officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brewster Street, which is two blocks off from US-59 Eastex Freeway in Greater Fifth Ward.
Officers found a male with a gunshot wound who was rushed to an area hospital, police said.
HPD later elaborated that the incident was a drive-by shooting and a juvenile was shot and killed.
An investigation is underway. Police did not disclose descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle involved.