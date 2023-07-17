Robbery suspect leaves Brewingz on North Freeway empty-handed, Houston police say

When SkyEye first arrived at the scene, police had their rifles drawn and were seen entering the business at the strip mall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who forced employees of the Brewingz restaurant in the city's northside into a freezer in the middle of an attempted robbery.

Police got a call about a robbery at about 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of the North Freeway at Tidwell.

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant with a pistol, despite the fact that the door was supposed to be locked.

While the employees were in the freezer, the suspect had gone into the manager's office, where money is typically stored, according to police.

The restaurant's manager makes runs to the bank in the morning, so police say there would have been money in the office but for whatever reason, there was not.

When SkyEye arrived at the scene at about 11 a.m., police had rifles drawn. Within a few minutes, officers retreated and were seen going into the restaurant.

As for the employees, police said they are uninjured.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man wearing a black Yellowstone hoodie.

