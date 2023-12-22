Brazosport ISD high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct of a minor in 2007

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Brazosport ISD teacher is facing a slew of charges and has been placed on administrative, the district announced Friday.

Brazoswood High School teacher Bradyn Hargrove has been charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct of a minor from 2007.

The district placed Hargrove on administrative leave following a September investigation and has "initiated employment-related actions to separate her employment."

"Please know that our responsibility to care for and protect the children entrusted to us is never taken lightly. If any parents, students, or former students have concerns, please contact Brazoswood High School Principal Rita Pintavalle or Brazosport ISD Police Chief, Wade Nichols. Brazosport ISD expects the highest standard of professionalism and integrity from its employees to ensure a safe learning environment," the district's statement read, in part.

It's unclear if the sexual misconduct happened at the school or if it involved a student.

The Clute Police Department confirmed it was investigating the incident but did not provide additional information.

ABC13 is looking into the facts of this case and will update this story as more information becomes available.

