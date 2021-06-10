Personal Finance

Brazoria County residents to have an opportunity for rental assistance

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- Those having trouble paying rent or utilities due to COVID-19 can begin filing an application for the Brazoria County Emergency Rental Assistance Program on June 14, according to a press release from the county.

Brazoria County will distribute over $11 million in funds through the program. Each household is limited to a maximum of $25,000 in assistance. The program can help with late payments or payments made in advance. The payments will typically be made directly to landlords or utilities companies, according to the release.

The link for the application will go live at 10 a.m., June 14, according to the release. It will be available on both the county's social media and its website. Those interested in more information can go to the website for the program.

