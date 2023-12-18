Deputies shoot man accused of opening fire on 4 Brazoria County sheriff's deputies in Manvel

Officials said it started with a call about a man and a woman fighting over a gun. When deputies arrived, the man reportedly still had the firearm.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four deputies shot a man at a home in Brazoria County on Sunday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at 217 Oak Crest Drive in Manvel, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies ordered the man to put the gun down, but he refused, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies first used a Taser on the man, but then he opened fire, officials said.

"All four deputies did return fire, striking the subject multiple times. The subject was flown to a Houston-area hospital," Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.

At last check, the suspect's condition was unknown.

The four deputies involved were placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate.