Kidnapping suspect arrested after victim manages to escape his home, Brazoria County officials say

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A kidnapping suspect has been detained after his victim managed to escape from his Alvin, Texas, home, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged kidnapping happened early Friday when a woman at a convenience store in La Marque was offered a ride to her hotel.

The suspect, identified by deputies as Patrick Kent Baugh, reportedly drove past her hotel and locked the car doors.

Brazoria County deputies said the victim then attempted to get out of the car, and the suspect assaulted her.

After arriving at the suspect's home in Alvin, along Williams Lane, the victim was able to eventually escape and call for help, officials said.

Baugh was being sought for some time Friday, with officials sharing a photo of him and the vehicle he was last seen driving in a Facebook post.

"Do not try to approach, suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He has a history of violence and sexual misconduct," the post read.

In an evening update, deputies said Baugh had been detained, though they did not disclose where.

He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping.

