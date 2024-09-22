Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a woman at a Sam's Club parking lot in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and robbery at a Sam's Club in La Marque on Friday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Edmond Wayne Porter, reportedly forced a woman into her vehicle at gunpoint in the Sam's Club parking lot at 6614 Gulf Freeway.

Police said the victim was then forced to drive to her home in League City, where she escaped unharmed and contacted authorities.

League City police officers quickly responded to the area and located the suspect at a nearby apartment complex, where he was detained.

Porter's total bond is set at $750,000.

