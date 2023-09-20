A Houston police investigation got underway Tuesday along South Gessner near South Braeswood, where a man and a woman were reportedly shot.

Neighbor handed gun, shot at couple during fight in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe the two people shot in Houston's Brays Oak area on Tuesday evening are a married couple who got into an altercation with a neighbor.

The Houston Police Department said at least one person was detained, but there were no official arrests.

Police said they received a call of the shooting at 5:25 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Gessner Road, which is south of Brays Bayou in the city's southwest side.

HPD posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the man and woman hurt in the shooting were stable at the hospital.

Police told ABC13 the neighbor was given a gun by another person during the altercation and started shooting, hitting the couple multiple times.

An Eyewitness News crew captured police taking handcuffs off of a woman, who was then embraced by another person at the scene. It's not known how the woman is tied to the investigation.