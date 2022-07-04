Early career setbacks didn't stop pass rush trainer Brandon Jordan from success

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You may not be familiar withBrandon Jordan is, but if you watch NFL football, chances are you've seen his work."Everyday I wake up and pinch myself to see if it's real, it's definitely a dream," Jordan said. "Just hard work and giving back to the guys. I feel like when you give back, blessings come to you.""BT" as he's known, is a soft spoken, formerly Houston-based defensive coach at Michigan State. He's better known as one of the best elite pass rush trainers in the nation who works with over 200 NFL players, including many from the Houston-area like Ed Oliver, K'Lavon Chaisson, and several players on the Texans team."I could never imagine it could take off to this level. It's a testimony to what God can do for you," Jordan said.Coach BT is in high demand now, but that wasn't always the case. He found himself out of work when he and some staff got let go at Austin Peay during a coaching change."I just had to find a way to make it. I knew football coaching is what I wanted to do. I was a new D-Line coach, so during that I needed to go craft," Jordan said.With no jobs on the horizon, and working maintenance at an apartment complex in his New Orleans hometown, Coach Jordan went to work. "I asked guys in the neighborhood if they wanted to work. I know they wanted to work. I wanted to work, so we were getting better together. I didn't know what was going to happen next, but that was my therapy," Jordan said.After that, his workouts blew up on social media and caught the attention of Houston trainer Rashad Whitfield, also known as "Footwork King." Whitfield invited BT to train high school players at his training facility off State Highway 249 and Louetta Road."The culture here, the players here, the high schoolers, embraced me and helped me get my feet off the ground," Jordan said. "It really helped me take my game to the next step. The kids here are hard workers and I love it, because I like hard workers and these guys love football."From Houston, BT will head to Austin, Phoenix, New Orleans, Ft Lauderdale, and Naples, Florida before returning to East Lansing to get his players at Michigan State ready for the upcoming season."I'm always going to push myself to be the best, because every day is a grind. But if you do something you love, it's never work," Jordan said.