NFL Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard holds football camp at Wheatley High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard was back at his old high school, Wheatley on Saturday for his 3rd Annual "Make 'Em Believe" football camp."It feels great. This is my old stomping grounds. This is where it all started. Seeing what I saw here, it turned me out to the man I am today," Howard said.As a pro, Howard's one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. As a role model in the 5th ward community, he said, "Be a leader. We don't have a lot of leaders in life. My whole mindset was not to be a follower. Lead by example and do everything the right way."Wheatley's head football coach, Cornelius McFarland, said of Howard, "Just a few years ago, Xavien walked the hallways here at Wheatley High School. He made his mark. He was a determined kid. I knew it the first time I laid eyes on him on the field and the effort he made in the classroom. It's just wonderful to see him come back out and give back to the neighborhood and to show that 'hey, this can happen to you with hard work and determination.'"Xavien was joined by fellow Houstonian and Miami Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle at the camp.Waddle graduated from Episcopal High School before starring at Alabama. He told ABC13 he was happy to be there to support a great cause and his teammate, and help the kids in the Houston area. "It's great," he said.Howard vowed to himself when he made it to the NFL that he would give back because he was never able to attend camps like this as a kid."I want the kids to come out here and get that support, hope, and motivation to give them that push to keep going," Howard said.