Dad without power goes to Buc-ee's to charge medical equipment for son with special needs

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area father without power went to great lengths to protect his son with special needs as many Texans were left scrambling amid a winter storm that's dropped snow, ice, and temperatures.

ABC13's Miya Shay spoke with the dad at a Buc-ee's in Katy during Eyewitness News' winter weather coverage on Monday. He said he and his family have been without power since 3 a.m.

He said his son requires a tracheostomy suction machine and decided to drive to a Buc-ee's to make sure it stays up and running.

"I took him outside because I can charge the suction machine through my car," said the father. "What choices do we have? We don't have a choice. We have to deal with what we have. We turned on the car .. I have a nurse with me."

Meanwhile, also in Katy, a family is also hoping their teenage daughter's breathing machines are charged and powered.

Their daughter has cerebral palsy and uses breathing machines throughout the day.

READ MORE: Family of girl with cerebral palsy concerned about power outages due to medical equipment

"Our primary concern really is her machines," her dad said. While the family still has power, they said they will have to find a place to recharge her machines if it goes out.



Mayor Sylvester Turner urged people Monday to wait out the outage by bundling up and staying off the roads. If immediate assistance is needed urgently, he urged residents to dial 211 or 311, advising that 911 should be reserved for extreme emergencies.

SEE RELATED STORY: Customers without power now may not get it back until tomorrow or longer

