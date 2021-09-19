child shot

10-year-old injured in road rage shooting in N. Harris County, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

10-year-old injured in shooting in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old boy is at home recovering after he was injured in a road rage shooting in north Harris County.

Yael Chavez told ABC13 he was driving his little brother, Pedro Chavez, to get their haircut around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He was on Pecan Landing Drive, near W Richey Rd., when Chavez said a driver in a white Jeep Patriot cut him off.

"The Jeep went in front of me, and he cut me off, so I honked at him," Chavez said. "I saw something move, so I thought he had a gun. I went around him, and as I was going around him, he shot."

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, their pick-up truck was shot at multiple times. Pedro, who was in the passenger seat, was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"They were trying to kill me because that bullet was going straight to my head and the other, my little brother's," Chavez said.



Toni Rebeles, a deputy investigator with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said Pedro is lucky as this could have been much worse.

The driver fled after the shooting. An extensive description of the suspects was not given immediately, but deputies did say they are looking for two Black women and a Black man.


If you witnessed the incident, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

For updates, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimechild injuredshootingdrive by shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
7-year-old struck in head by stray bullet in SE Houston, HPD says
Mother and 16-year-old were shot by mom's ex, family says
Boy accidentally shot after his mom tosses her purse, police say
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News