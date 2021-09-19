10-year-old injured in road rage shooting in N. Harris County, deputies say

A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after a drive-by shooting in North Harris County. I spoke with his brother who was driving. He tells he honked at another driver for cutting him off, not knowing the driver would ever react this way. Full story 10 on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/VM6ANc27fx — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) September 20, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old boy is at home recovering after he was injured in a road rage shooting in north Harris County.Yael Chavez told ABC13 he was driving his little brother, Pedro Chavez, to get their haircut around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He was on Pecan Landing Drive, near W Richey Rd., when Chavez said a driver in a white Jeep Patriot cut him off."The Jeep went in front of me, and he cut me off, so I honked at him," Chavez said. "I saw something move, so I thought he had a gun. I went around him, and as I was going around him, he shot."According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, their pick-up truck was shot at multiple times. Pedro, who was in the passenger seat, was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital with minor injuries."They were trying to kill me because that bullet was going straight to my head and the other, my little brother's," Chavez said.Toni Rebeles, a deputy investigator with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said Pedro is lucky as this could have been much worse.The driver fled after the shooting. An extensive description of the suspects was not given immediately, but deputies did say they are looking for two Black women and a Black man.If you witnessed the incident, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.