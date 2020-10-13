1-year-old boy dies after being found face down in hot tub

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A little boy has died after being found in a hot tub on Monday.

A local pool company employee alerted the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office when he found the 20-month-old child floating face down in a hot tub at a home in the 28000 block of Beth Marie Drive in Magnolia.

A Montgomery Co. Pct. 5 constable deputy arrived first and performed life-saving measures on the boy until medical personnel showed up.

While transporting the boy to the hospital, the ambulance carrying him became involved in a crash with another vehicle. The boy was moved into a different ambulance to continue to the hospital.

The child was in critical condition at the hospital, but it was later announced he had passed away Tuesday afternoon.

It's not immediately known if the child died as a result of the pool incident or the ambulance crash

Investigators have not yet released details on the circumstances surrounding the ambulance crash and the boy being found in the hot tub.

The video in the post above is from Monday, October 13 when the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
