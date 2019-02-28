TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Major delays on Katy Frwy heading towards Houston!https://t.co/53rVeGwkJ8 pic.twitter.com/VPOG7ck2d7 — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) February 28, 2019

A crash involving a highway construction barrier vehicle and a box truck caused major delays on the I-10 inbound lanes at SH-6 early Thursday.The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Police said the construction vehicle was blocking equipment on an overhead sign when the box truck, carrying cleaning solvent, crashed into that construction vehicle and spun out. That resulted in waste being spilled across the road."The fire department looked at it and decided it wasn't a hazard to the people in the area, but it did need to be cleaned up," Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said.Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The wreck shut down all inbound lanes of I-10 at SH-6 for several hours, but those mainlanes reopened at 8 a.m.