7-year-old struck in head by stray bullet in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old boy was playing with his friends Saturday evening when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet in southeast Houston. He's now recovering while police continue to look for whoever fired the gun.
The sound of the children playing was replaced with something chilling over the weekend.
"It's bad," said Laquanda Limbrick, a neighbor. "I feel sorry because I have little kids myself."
Houston Police said the boy was playing with friends under a bridge near the intersection of Algonquin Drive and Nyack Drive around 6 p.m. when another group nearby opened fire.
"It was like a 'Boom, boom," Limbrick said. "Maybe three or four."
Police said the boy ran home after he was struck. That's when his family called police. The boy was rushed to the hospital and was stable.
"I have a nephew that's eight years old, and I wouldn't want anything like that to happen to him," said Adriana Chavez, a neighbor. "I wouldn't let him out at all. I don't let my family out here at all. I know how dangerous it can be in this area."
Crime reports show a number of incidents are tied to the area over the past few months. There are aggravated assault, burglary and theft reports. Now, there's the shooting involving the 7-year-old.
"It breaks my heart," Chavez said. "They were just playing around. They didn't expect any of that to happen that day. It was just a day of going out and playing."
Police said the suspects took off, but they have searched the bridge and along the bayou for evidence. The kids were unable to give a good description of the suspects, so police are asking for the public's help.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 713-222-TIPS.
