Houston man out on 5 bonds charged with killing 2 men weeks apart, records show

Houston police said 41-year-old Donald Lenor shot his stepfather, Reginald Lewis, in the head and then set the home he was inside of on fire on Aug. 16.
He was charged on Saturday with murder in connection with the case.
About two weeks ago, on Sept. 12, Lenor was arrested for the shooting death of Donovan Bryant. Police said Bryant was riding his four-wheeler in the 7000 block of South Hall Street when he was shot several times and died.
At the time of the murders, court records show Lenor was out on five bonds in Judge DeSean Jones' court.
Back in October 2020, he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon.
HPD said Lenor was shooting at passing cars on Fawnridge Drive. One man was hit but survived.
The state filed a motion asking for Lenor to be held without bond because of his previous convictions.
Instead, his bond was set at $50,000 for each of the aggravated assault charges and $20,000 for the weapons charge.
Just a couple of months later, Judge Jones lowered the assault bonds to $30,000 each, and Lenor bonded out, according to court records.
In May 2021, Lenor was arrested once again for assaulting his girlfriend.
In a bond order document, a judge noted that he is a "danger to the future safety of the community." His bond was set to $10,000, and he posted it shortly after.
A deeper look at Lenor's criminal history shows he's been sentenced to time in prison for aggravated assault, a drug charge and for assaulting a public servant since 2001.
Judge Jones spoke to ABC13's Mycah Hatfield over the phone on Monday afternoon, saying the confines of the law prevents judges from being able to easily deny bond for defendants.
He said once the state files a motion to deny bond, prosecutors have to specifically request a hearing for the motion.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the motions they file do request a hearing, and it is up to the judge to select a date.
A look at the motion filed in the October 2020 aggravated assault charges states, "the state moves for a hearing within seven days subsequent to the time of incarceration to present evidence to a district judge in this State substantially showing the guilt of the accused in order to deny bail pending trial".
Lenor is currently being held in jail without bond.
