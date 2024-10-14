38-year-old man held without bond on pregnant wife's murder in The Heights

Lee Gilley will return to court on Thursday, where his bond will be further discussed, and a judge will decide whether he can contact the couple's other two children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge denied bond for the man accused of strangling his pregnant wife last week at their home in The Heights.

Lee Gilley, 38, was charged with capital murder of his wife, Christa Bauer Gilley.

The 38-year-old woman, a mother of two young children, was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to court records.

Police say Christa Gilley called 911 late last Monday night and reported that she had attempted suicide by overdosing and said he was performing CPR.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors quickly noted that she had injuries to her body that were not consistent with a suicide attempt.

Police say he told them the couple had been arguing, and when he went to bed three hours later, he found her unresponsive.

According to court records, he admitted that she was not suicidal or a drug user.

He was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday.

"I'd like a bond today," Lee Gilley told the magistrate early Saturday morning during probable cause court.

"I understand that," the magistrate said. "I'm not setting a bond today."

She told Lee Gilley he would have to wait until Monday for his hearing in front of the district court judge handling his case.

On Monday, the district court judge also declined to set a bond for him.

The district attorney's office has filed a motion requesting a hearing to keep him in jail until he is indicted.

He is listed as being the founder of a software consulting company, Docmo.

Christa Gilley had her doctorate in physical therapy and worked at Memorial Hermann with cardiovascular and pulmonary patients. She also served as an adjunct professor at UTMB.

She was set to speak at the American Physical Therapy Association's conference in February.

Christa Gilley's family issued a statement through a spokesperson:

"Christa's family is devastated by her tragic death and the death of her unborn child. Christa was an amazing mother, full of love, and excited to welcome her third child. They were taken from this world needlessly and way too early. Christa's family appreciates the outpouring from the community and hopes for justice for their daughter and their unborn grandchild. They are here to support Christa's children and to focus on the memory of their daughter."

