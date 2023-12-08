Judge revokes rapper Sauce Walka's bond in Harris County high-speed chase case, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge revoked bond for a Houston rapper accused of leading Harris County deputies on a chase that topped 130 miles per hour.

Albert Walker Mondane, who is better known by his stage name Sauce Walka, bonded out of jail earlier this week. His initial bond was $15,000.

Mondane refused to pull over on Wednesday when a deputy tried to stop him for running a red light, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Mondane lost control and crashed his Jeep SUV after a little over two miles.

The rapper was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and booked for evading arrest.

On Friday, Mondane's bond was increased to $35,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rapper Sauce Walka arrested for allegedly leading Harris County deputies on high-speed chase