Rapper Sauce Walka arrested for allegedly leading Harris County deputies on high-speed chase

Thursday, December 7, 2023 7:42PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Albert Walker Mondane bonded out of jail after allegedly leading Harris County deputies on a chase that topped 130 miles per hour.

Better known by his stage name, Sauce Walka, he refused to pull over on Wednesday when a deputy tried to stop him for running a red light, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Mondane lost control and crashed his Jeep Tracker after a little over two miles.

The rapper was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and booked for evading arrest.

He made his $15,000 bond, and he is set to appear back in court on Friday.

