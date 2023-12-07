Rapper Sauce Walka arrested for allegedly leading Harris County deputies on high-speed chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Albert Walker Mondane bonded out of jail after allegedly leading Harris County deputies on a chase that topped 130 miles per hour.
Better known by his stage name, Sauce Walka, he refused to pull over on Wednesday when a deputy tried to stop him for running a red light, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said Mondane lost control and crashed his Jeep Tracker after a little over two miles.
The rapper was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and booked for evading arrest.
He made his $15,000 bond, and he is set to appear back in court on Friday.