Court records show the 23-year-old suspect was already out on bond. One of his bond conditions included a curfew, so he wasn't even supposed to be out when the deadly shooting happened.

$600K bond set for man charged in deadly shooting at Bombshells while on parole, court records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of murdering a man inside a Bombshells Restaurant and Bar in east Harris County was out of jail on bond at the time of the shooting, according to court records.

In a court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutors said one of 23-year-old Pedro Zavala's bond conditions for his previous charges was a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew, so he wasn't even supposed to be out when the shooting happened.

He's now charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Gabriel Aguirre and unlawful carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction. A magistrate judge set his bond for the new charges at $600,000 total.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said they were called to the Bombshells Restaurant and Bar at 13732 I-10 East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the deadly shooting happened during a verbal fight inside the bar.

Zavala pushed Aguirre during the fight, and as Aguirre regained his balance and began walking toward the suspect, Zavala shot him in the face with a pistol, prosecutors said. Zavala reportedly continued shooting Aguirre, hitting him several times in the torso and head.

Deputies said he ran off after the shooting, and at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, when investigators were still at the bar, Zavala reportedly called the sheriff's office and asked to surrender to deputies. He was arrested at a gas station approximately a mile and a half away from the Bombshells.

Court records show Zavala was already out on bond, facing charges of harassment and resisting arrest stemming from an incident last month where he's accused of threatening to shoot a woman's dog.

"You were out past curfew. You were at a bar, and you've got prior history, so I do believe you are a public safety risk. That's why the bonds are so high," the prosecutor said in court.

It was also revealed in court that Zavala is on parole for an aggravated robbery charge until next year.

Officials said he has one child in the Houston area and has not been working due to an injury.

Zavala is due back in court on Wednesday.

