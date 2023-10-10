Investigators said the suspect took out a pistol and shot another man two or three times during some kind of verbal fight -- killing him. The gunman reportedly ran off after the shooting.

Gunman on the run after killing man inside Bombshells restaurant in E. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a bar in the Cloverleaf area in east Harris County overnight.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said they were called to the Bombshells Restaurant and Bar in the 13700 block of the I-10 East Freeway around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The shooting reportedly happened inside the business.

Investigators said the suspect took out a pistol and shot another man two or three times during some kind of verbal fight -- killing him. The suspect ran off after the shooting, HCSO said.

Deputies believe the victim and suspect are both around the same age -- 23 years old.

Investigators were interviewing other people who were inside the bar during the shooting, trying to get a better idea of what happened. Deputies said both the victim and suspect knew one or two other people who were there.

"Once we get through interviewing witnesses, we are going to see if we can't locate the subject and see if he can give us a statement, or if we are going to have to try to and locate him otherwise in the area," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Deputies are also going through surveillance video. They said it appears the suspect drove to the Bombshells with someone else. Investigators didn't have a vehicle description.

