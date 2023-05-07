A man's body was found with gunshot wounds near the feeder of the Gulf Freeway after being kicked out of a Bombshells restaurant, Houston police say.

Man's body found near Gulf Freeway feeder after being kicked out of Bombshells, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old man was found shot to death after being kicked out of a Bombshells restaurant in southeast Houston Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man's body was found by a witness next to the feeder road of the Gulf Freeway at Fuqua Street at about 12:30 a.m.

The Houston Police Department released a photo of the victim's black Chevy Silverado. Investigators said the victim's missing pickup truck might hold clues that piece together what happened.

According to police, the man's friends said he drove it to the restaurant, but his truck was not at the scene anymore after his body was found.

No one has been arrested. Investigators haven't disclosed why the victim was kicked out of the restaurant.