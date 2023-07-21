Cooling center opens for Bolivar Peninsula residents affected by emergency maintenance power outage

Houston's Excessive Heat Watch comes as thousands of power outages have people without air conditioning searching for cooling centers this weekend.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A cooling center has opened in Galveston County for residents affected by the power outage in the Bolivar Peninsula area.

On Thursday, Entergy Texas announced that the Bolivar Peninsula would experience a power outage starting at 6 p.m. as they performed emergency maintenance. While the company did not say what the emergency maintenance was, it said the outage would last for about four hours.

"An outage is required for crews to safely make repairs," Entergy Texas wrote on Facebook.

As a result, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management said it has opened up a cooling center at 2113 6th Street High Island in the High Island ISD gym for residents affected.

