Boil water order in Houston to last through at least the rest of the day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston will be under a boil water notice through at least the rest of the day Friday after a major water main break that affected the water for about half of the city's residents.

Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote in a tweet that the water was tested at 5 a.m.

It'll take at least 15 to 16 hours for the results to come back.



Mayor Turner issued the advisory urging residents to boil water before use after a major water main break Thursday morning flooded the East 610 Loop and prevented many cars from passing through.

City officials said the water line that burst provides water to 40-50 percent of Houston residents.


MAP: City of Houston's boil water notice

BOIL WATER NOTICE: A map provided by the City of Houston shows the areas affected (shaded yellow) in the water advisory after a line break just off the East Loop.



Many schools are closed Friday.

ABC13 spoke with environmental toxicologist Dr. Noreen Khan-Mayberry, also known as "Houston's Tox-Doc" about questions the public might have about why boiling water is necessary, how to properly do it and when it is needed.

