HPD trying to find man who opened fire on his 2 co-workers at NE Houston body shop

Houston police are investigating after a body shop worker got upset with his two co-workers and shot them before taking off on Wednesday.

Houston police are investigating after a body shop worker got upset with his two co-workers and shot them before taking off on Wednesday.

Houston police are investigating after a body shop worker got upset with his two co-workers and shot them before taking off on Wednesday.

Houston police are investigating after a body shop worker got upset with his two co-workers and shot them before taking off on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight among three employees at a northeast Houston body shop ended with two of them being shot, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the business along Lee Road near Velma.

One of the men reportedly got upset at the other two workers and took out a gun, firing at both of them.

HPD said one of them was shot once in the arm and the other multiple times in the chest area.

The suspected shooter took off, though it's unclear if by vehicle or on foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

It's unclear what the dispute was about.