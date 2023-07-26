Man found dead on East Freeway at Mercury Drive, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body of a man was found lying in the road early Wednesday morning in northeast Houston. Police say it appears he had been hit by a vehicle.

The fatal crash happened around 5:15 a.m. along the intersection of 10200 East Freeway at Mercury Drive, according to Houston police.

The pedestrian was struck by a gray Honda CRV traveling westbound. The female driver remained at the scene, questioned, and released with no charges filed at this time.

A preliminary investigation reveals the driver had a green light at Mercury Drive intersection during the time of the crash. Investigation is pending, Houston police say. The man's identity has not been determined.

