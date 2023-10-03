Pig parts found in garbage bags originally feared to be human, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two garbage bags stuffed with body parts turned out to contain the remains of a pig, the Houston Police Department said Monday.

ABC13 learned of a call of a body at about 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East 40th Street, which is just off Main Street in the city's Independence Heights neighborhood.

The call originally described remains discovered in a bag.

But what was originally feared to be the body parts of a human were later confirmed to be pig parts, police said.

Still, it's not immediately known if a crime had been committed or if anyone is being sought for the dumping.