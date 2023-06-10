Woman's body found in east Harris County's Sheldon Reservoir, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in the water at Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County, according to deputies.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the body was recovered from the water near 13571 Garrett Road early Saturday.

Deputies initially reported that the body belonged to a man, but in an update, they said the victim was a woman in her mid to late 20s.

"There are possible signs of foul play. Investigation is on-going," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Investigators said the body was found in a spot with dense woods around, leading authorities to believe she wouldn't have floated from the site where an SUV was found submerged in water on Friday.

Deputies said "all possibilities will be explored."