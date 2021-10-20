homicide investigation

Body found with gunshot wound under rubble after fire in north Houston by HFD

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are trying to stitch together evidence after reports of a fire turned into a homicide case Tuesday night in north Houston.

Houston firefighters were called around 8:40 p.m. to a seemingly deserted area in the 20900 block of Birnamwood Boulevard and Richey, near IAH Airport.

According to authorities, while battling the flames, HFD discovered the body of a man in the rubble.

After further investigation by Houston police, it was determined that the body also had at least one gunshot wound, making the case even more peculiar.

Initial details from those on the scene were few, but a sign in the area stated it's under constant surveillance, which authorities are hoping will help with their investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

Officials have not released any information on the suspect.

If you have any information, you're urged to call HPD's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

