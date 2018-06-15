BODY FOUND

Body found near bayou by passing trucker in N. Houston

ABC13's Miya Shay reports on the discovery of a body in north Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a trucker spotted a body near a bayou Friday afternoon while traveling on Interstate 45 in the near northside of Houston.

According to police, a man's body was located in the 300 block of Embry in a grassy area near a bayou. The body was found without a shirt on.

Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay reported friends and family of a missing man were around the scene to confirm whether the body is that of their loved one. We have not yet gotten the name of the missing person.

Police are still investigating, and they have not confirmed the circumstances of the body.
